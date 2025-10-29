Former Bafokeng CEO’s R630m payment under Sars scrutiny

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is pursuing former Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) CEO Niall Carroll for the R630m he was paid by the group over a decade ago, which it claims he did not fully account for, for tax purposes.

The tax agency has blamed the multi-year delay in putting the matter to bed at Carroll’s door, saying he failed to disclose material information to assist it in assessing his tax affairs.

At issue is the R242.5m Carroll was paid in 2010 and a further R390m in 2011. Both payments were made by a trust meant to incentivise RBH.

Generous payments

Carroll resigned as RBH CEO in March 2012, four months after he received the final payment. The generous payments were part of the deal between Carroll and RBH when he signed up as its CEO after his move from Deutsche Bank’s SA unit, where he held a senior corporate finance role.

Carroll initially joined Royal Bafokeng Finance, which later merged with RBH, and retained his role as CEO of the merged outfit.

When he joined RB Finance, it was not able to match the high salaries and bonus packages paid for his financial expertise. As a compromise, Carroll agreed to accept a relatively low salary of R100,000 a month in exchange for a right to participate in the equity instruments (A shares) that would entitle him to participate in the asset growth of RB Finance.

This would prove to be a masterstroke for Carroll, who would lead the investment arm of the platinum-rich Royal Bafokeng nation for nearly 10 years, entitling him to the R632m in the process.

Misrepresentation

However, Sars took issue with Carroll’s classification of the payments, which he described as “dividend exempt”.

Sars took issue with Carroll’s misrepresentation, or non-disclosure, of material facts for two reasons. First, the agency told the tax court that Caroll misrepresented that the payment of R390m constituted exempt dividends and, second, that he did not disclose that the settlement right and/or the amount accrued was as a consequence of the settlement agreement with RBH.

Tax benefit

The tax agency’s view is that the trust was used as a vehicle to facilitate the payment of settlement amounts to Carroll and other executives and that the transactions were primarily to secure a tax benefit.

Numerous attempts to get hold of Carroll proved futile. The stance taken by Sars largely confirms a TimesLive 2014 report that RBH had paid Carroll and his executive team a combined R1.5bn “golden handshake”, payments that the publication at the time said caused ructions in the group’s corridors.

RBH, which grew its portfolio to more than R55bn by the end of 2024, has interests in sectors including financial services, property, pharmaceuticals, mining and retail. Its marquee investments include stakes in FirstRand, Discovery, Outsurance, Northam Platinum and Dis-Chem. The company has paid about R9.3bn in dividends to the Royal Bafokeng Nation Development Trust since 2006.

Carroll is now based in London, where he co-founded an investment holding outfit called CG Tech, which is focused on industrial and event-related services. CG Tech is active across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, UK and Southeast Asia. Its clients are mainly private and public sector corporates operating in the petrochemicals, oil & gas, mining, construction, event management, transport, power and inspection industries.

