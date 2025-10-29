Glencore third-quarter update fuels copper supply crunch fears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fears of a copper supply crunch gained further traction on Wednesday after Glencore reported a slump in output for the first three quarters despite an increase in production in the third quarter.

The company, which mines the metal in South America, Australia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, trimmed the upper end of its full-year production guidance after reporting a 17% decline in production for the nine months to end-September.

The adjustment coincides with a trend of operational disruptions at big mines that has squezed global copper supplies, leading to an 8% rise in the metal’s price this month and extending a 20% year-to-date rally.

Canadian miner Teck Resources, soon to be merged with Anglo American, laid out sharp production cuts earlier this month, slashing the forecast frpm its flagship Chilean mine through to 2028.

Bloomberg reported that monthly production at Chilean state-owned Codelco was the lowest in more than two decades in August after a mine collapse, while a fatal accident halted operations at another leading mine in Indonesia.

More than half the world’s copper reserves are in just five countries. Chile and Peru alone account for roughly a third of global output. So, with new mine discoveries few and far between, copper prices are vulnerable to country-specific supply disruptions.

Still, copper’s upward price trajectory is a boon for the JSE’s biggest mining companies, many of which have pivoted towards the bronze metal in recent years. The metal’s dwindling supply placed it among the biggest drivers of SA mining’s mergers & acquisitions last year, according to a report by consulting firm PwC.

In the past month, attractive copper market dynamics have helped drive an 8% jump in Anglo, whose recent merger with Teck marks a clear intention to focus primarily on copper. BHP is up more than 5%, with copper also recently taking centre stage in the Australian firm’s growth strategy.

Glencore has gained 8% over the same period and its shares jumped another 5% on Wednesday after the release of its trading update.

Glencore attributed the underperformance of its copper assets — in particular the Collahuasi mine in Chile, which produced 59,000 tonnes less than in the previous comparable period — to lower head grades and recoveries associated with planned mined sequencing.

The company trimmed the top end of its full-year copper production guidance to 875,000 tonnes from 890,000 tonnes, but said it still expects to produce at least 850,000 tonnes.

“Underpinned by a strong third-quarter production performance, particularly in copper and coal, full-year 2025 production guidance for our key commodities has been maintained, with ranges tightened to reflect just one quarter remaining,” said Glencore CEO Gary Nagle.

Production guidance for cobalt and zinc was also narrowed slightly, with production of each metal up 8% and 10% respectively compared to the first nine months of the 2024 financial year.

Meanwhile, strong coal volumes continue to buoy sentiment in Glencore’s steelmaking and energy coal operations, which have attracted much attention from investors since the company acquired Elk Valley Resources in mid-2024.

“Steelmaking and energy coal volumes are on track for full-year outcomes towards the middle and upper ends of their respective earlier guidance ranges,” Nagle said.

Reuters reported this week that the cumulative impact of this year’s unexpected hits to production will only be felt in full next year, citing the International Copper Study Group (ICSG).

The ICSG recently cut its 2025 forecast for mine supply growth to 1.4% from 2.3%, compared to 2.8% last year. Metal production is expected to fall short of global demand by 150,000 metric tonnes, putting further upward pressure on prices.

websterj@businesslive.co.za