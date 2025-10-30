Alphabet wins investor favour as tech giants ramp up AI spending

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three of the biggest US technology companies outlined plans on Wednesday to accelerate capital spending over the next year, but investors were most accepting of Alphabet’s ability to fund its plans from cash flow.

Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta all announced plans for greater annual capital expenditure as they pour money into chips and data centres.

The shares of all three firms have soared this year on expectations that they will be winners in the AI race, but investors were especially impressed with Alphabet’s report as they calculated the costs to each firm.

All three reported stellar revenue growth in their key businesses, but investors pushed Alphabet shares 6% higher and knocked down Microsoft by 4% and Meta by 8% in after-hours trading. A key reason for that split, analysts said, is Alphabet’s ability to balance its soaring expenses with strong cash flow.

“I would think that comes into play — to have capital spending be a lower percentage of revenue and cash flow," said Dave Heger, senior equity analyst at Edward Jones.

“That maybe gives investors more comfort. All the players are ramping up spending pretty dramatically, and there’s been a lot of concern about pressure on free cash flow.”

Alphabet’s capital expenditure of $23.95bn in the September quarter amounted to 49% of cash generated from operations. The percentage for Meta is 64.6% and 77.5% for Microsoft.

“Ongoing investment in data centres and AI infrastructure is a theme we’ve seen across Big Tech this earnings season. But unlike some of its peers, Alphabet is more than covering that spend with cash flow, and it’s firing on all cylinders,” said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro.

Investors have become wary of AI spending, but Big Tech companies are not detailing exactly how much AI contributes to revenue and profit. In addition, investors are also growing cautious about a web of circular investments as multibillion-dollar deals are struck across the sector.

Still, executives are adamant they had to spend to keep up with demand for AI computing power. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that in the worst-case scenario of over-investing in AI, the company would see “some loss and depreciation, but we’d grow into that and use it over time”.

Companies with stronger cash flow can afford to invest more aggressively in AI infrastructure because they can tolerate lower returns on those outlays, said Dan Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust.

Cloud computing provider Amazon will offer another piece of the AI investment picture and returns in the tech sector when it reports third-quarter earnings later on Thursday.

Reuters