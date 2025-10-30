Court ruling leaves Transnet paying for dual IT services

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transnet has engaged Microsoft to assist with the transition but will also have to pay Gijima for its services. Picture: 123RF

Transnet risks spending much more than its R1.3bn contract with IT services firm Gijima after a court ruled the state-owned ports and rail company isn’t ready to receive the services.

The case, which centres on a dispute over the handover of a multibillion-rand IT data services contract after its expiration, highlights serious governance and operational challenges at Transnet. It also underscores the risks of IT transitions in critical infrastructure without proper planning and readiness.

Earlier this month, the North Gauteng High Court dismissed, with costs, Transnet’s urgent application for Gijima to hand over critical IT systems as the contract neared its end.

The handover, or “disengagement”, entails the migration of all data and systems to a new platform or infrastructure that Transnet controls.

Gijima argued the handover was impossible because Transnet had failed to provide a viable transition plan and lacked the technical readiness and infrastructure to assume the services, which could lead to a potential shutdown of its critical logistics systems.

Gijima had secured the Transnet IT services contract for a five-year term until June 30 2025, after a lengthy legal battle.

The company officially started work in March 2019 after a December 2018 court order overturned an earlier contract awarded to T-Systems and ordered Transnet to appoint Gijima.

“Upon considering all the evidence, it is clear that at the time of launching this application, Transnet was not ready to receive the disengagement services it now seeks to compel,” acting judge Jacques Minnaar said.

“It had no transition plan, no technical readiness and no clarity on how the most critical component [the mainframe] was to be migrated.”

Transnet has engaged Microsoft to assist with the transition but will also have to pay Gijima for its services until the state-owned firm presents a clear transition plan.

The judge noted that Microsoft, represented by Ravi Bhati, “conceded that even the initial assessment necessary to determine whether the mainframe could be moved had not begun by the time of launch, nor was it completed by the time oral evidence commenced”.

When approached by Business Day, the state-owned enterprise did not give a timeline for when a full data migration would be completed, nor did it provide details of the cost implications of keeping Gijima engaged while Microsoft is contracted and working on the project.

“Transnet is studying the judgment and will file an appeal,” the company said in a statement sent to Business Day. “The company will take all required lawful steps to protect its interests in securing the insourcing of its ICT services. The contract with Gijima has expired, and the focus will be on orderly disengagement of the Gijima services.”

Roberta Gumede, Gijima’s deputy CEO, said her company had consistently held the view that Transnet’s application was premature, “given that the relief sought would prejudice not only Transnet but also SA, given the vital dependency the country has on Transnet’s logistics delivery. Transnet, however, did not heed Gijima’s warnings about its approach, which was adversely [affecting]the contract.”

Services provided by the IT company include data centre and hosting services, “which involve providing the necessary services and activities to support Transnet’s centralised production, quality assurance and development computing environments 24/7, using Gijima’s data centre”.

These services cater for the entire country’s rail network, running container and wagon services over thousands of kilometres with hundreds of depots and shunting yards.

SA has a history of corporate cost overruns associated with implementing IT systems, most recently involving franchise retailer and grocer Spar.

The group finally resolved the SAP system issues that had plagued its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre in February this year.

The failure of the SAP implementation, which emerged in February 2023, led to supply chain inefficiencies, inconsistent pricing and an estimated R2bn in lost sales during the 2023 financial year.