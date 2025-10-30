Dis-Chem lifts dividend as earnings and core retail profit grow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Beauty and pharmaceuticals major Dis-Chem has posted a rise in first-half profit and lifted shareholder payouts as strong trading in its core retail business helped offset the effects of its continued investment in healthcare.

For the six months ended August, group revenue rose 8.7% to R21.3bn. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 9% to 73.8c, and the group increased the interim dividend by 9% to 29.42c per share.

The retailer said core retail profit before tax rose 25.8% when excluding R130m spent on investments. Investments included the launch of its new Better Rewards loyalty programme and innovation hub, X, bigly labs.

CEO Rui Morais said the group had made “pleasing progress” in the eight strategic areas it had identified to deliver sustainable shareholder returns.

Retail revenue increased 8.3% due to higher foot traffic and 17 new pharmacy store openings during the period. Comparable pharmacy store sales grew 5.4%, while wholesale revenue rose 11.1%, driven by stronger demand from independent pharmacies and The Local Choice franchise network, which now includes 258 stores, the group said.

Total income grew 9.9% to R6.6bn, while the group’s total income margin improved to 31.1% from 30.7% in the previous period. Expenses were up 10.1%, with retail employment costs — which make up more than half of total retail expenses — rising 8.4%.

Dis-Chem said it continued to manage its finances carefully, with better stock control and a stronger retail performance helping to offset higher borrowing costs. Its health division is now making a positive contribution and while consumers remain under pressure, early signs in the new financial year point to steady trading momentum.

The retailer plans to open 32 new pharmacy stores as it continues to expand its footprint and roll out new digital and healthcare offerings.