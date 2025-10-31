Aspen wins R500m settlement from contractual dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aspen Pharmacare will enjoy a R500m windfall in the next 30 days after its seven-month legal battle with an undisclosed contract manufacturing customer for mRNA products came to an end.

“Shareholders are advised that the dispute has been settled on the basis that the counterparty will pay Aspen an amount of €25m (R500m) before December 1 2025, in full and final settlement," it said in a statement on Friday morning.

Aspen, Africa’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, had warned in April that its manufacturing business faced a “material contractual dispute” that might lead to core earnings falling as much as R2bn.

On the day of the announcement, shares in the company plunged by a third, cutting about R22bn off its market cap to R50bn. The group’s value has remained under pressure since then, sliding to around R43.8bn this week.

In its latest annual results, the company posted a 3% dip in revenue and a 42% decline in headline earnings per share, after impairing its mRNA assets by R800m.

Aspen did not disclose the company involved in the dispute, saying only that it related to a manufacturing and technology contractual agreement for mRNA products.

To shore up confidence in the company and offset the plunge in its value, Aspen CEO Stephen Saad in May spent about R100m buying more than 850,000 of the group’s shares.

Last month, Saad said the group was focused on cutting the cost base of the manufacturing business to unlock more value.

Earlier this month, the group received a regulatory lifeline from SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Saphra) after the group approved Aspen’s diabetes treatment drug, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) as a chronic weight management treatment.

Saad told Business Day he expected the drug to rake in R1bn in sales over the next few years.