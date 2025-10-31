Renergen loss widens as costs rise and one-off expenses hit interim results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Helium and natural gas producer Renergen reported a sharp widening of its loss at the halfway stage, as higher costs, one-off transaction expenses and increased depreciation outweighed a modest rise in revenue.

In a statement on Friday, the company said revenue for the six months to end-August rose 13.7% to R29.1m, supported by higher output and sales from its Virginia gas project in the Free State.

Despite the revenue growth, Renergen’s total comprehensive loss nearly doubled to R134.8m from R67.6m in the previous period. Headline loss per share widened similarly from 45.7c to 91.1c.

The company attributed the deeper loss to several factors, including one-off transaction costs linked to its planned ASP Isotopes combination and the full commissioning of its Phase 1 plant, which increased depreciation charges.

Renergen, headed by CEO Stefano Marani, is developing the Virginia gas project in the Free State, SA’s only onshore producer of liquefied natural gas and helium. The company is planning a second-phase expansion to increase output and improve project economics.

The company’s share price was 1.38% firmer at R13.97 at 10am and is up almost 100% year to date.