PODCAST | Binance strategy to win customers in SA

Larry Cooke, head of legal for Africa at Binance.

Binance consumer payments strategy for SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Larry Cooke, head of legal for Africa.

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell and trade a wide range of digital assets such as bitcoin and ethereum.

Cooke outlines the company’s ongoing presence in SA and strategy for everyday consumer payments.

The platform announced a partnership with local payments provider Zapper, enabling SA consumers to pay for goods using crypto at 31,000 merchants.

This move underscores the growing use of crypto for everyday payments in SA.

Beyond Zapper, Binance Pay is also available at other popular merchants such as Pick n Pay and Bootlegger.

Through the discussion, the payments executive unpacks Binance’s model for SA; growth of consumer payments; the place of blockchain in African payments and outlook.

Binance has had a presence in SA for several years, offering crypto and traditional currency trading.

