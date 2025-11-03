Improved catch rates help Oceana to narrow expected earnings decline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fishing and food processing company Oceana Group says improved catch rates in the wild-caught seafood segment have helped offset what was initially expected to be a sharper decline in annual earnings.

The group had expected a decline of at least 40% in earnings for the year to end-September. However, an improved performance in the last two weeks of its financial year has helped narrow the range of the expected loss.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year are now expected to fall between 36% and 42% to a range of about 532c to 587c, it said.

The Lucky Star owner had previously said that shareholders should brace for a sharp decline in earnings, as weak fish oil prices bit into profit, reversing the previous year’s gains.

The company blamed the slide squarely on a collapse in dollar fish oil prices, which halved from the record levels of 2024.

The correction followed a recovery in the Peruvian anchovy biomass, which eased supply pressures and dragged prices lower, it said.

Oceana’s US subsidiary, Daybrook, was hardest hit, with its results lower than the previous period’s record performance.

Business Day previously reported that the company’s update for the 11 months to end-August showed that while sales volumes improved across several segments, falling prices, especially for fishmeal and fish oil, hurt profitability.

In Africa, fishmeal and fish oil volumes rose 48%, and US volumes were up 11%, but weaker prices offset these gains. Meanwhile, Lucky Star saw steady demand and better margins due to improved cannery efficiency, and the hake business performed well with a 30% rise in catch volumes and stable European prices.

The company said, however, that horse mackerel results were mixed, and the squid business struggled due to poor catch rates across the industry.

Oceana will release its full-year results on November 24.