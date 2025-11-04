PODCAST | Zoho targets boom in small business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zoho’s push to win market share in SA’s small business sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Bourne, Zoho’s regional head for Africa.

Bourne discusses Zoho’s business performance in SA.

In June, the company reported that it had achieved 35% year-on-year revenue growth in SA in 2024. An increasing number of mid-market companies and enterprises chose its solutions, leading to a 67% increase in its upmarket momentum.

<iframe height=“200px” width=“100%” frameborder=“no” scrolling=“no” seamless src=”https://player.simplecast.com/f57bbfe6-b9e2-4140-8469-067b233ad0ed?dark=false“></iframe>

Zoho is an Indian multinational technology company that makes computer software and web-based business tools. It is best known for the Zoho office suite.

The company, which is privately held, was founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas and has a presence in seven locations with global headquarters in Chennai, India.

Zoho is making a big push to win over small business owners locally.

Bourne details the company’s launch of Zoho Solo, a mobile-first application specifically geared towards SA “solopreneurs”, that is, one-person-run entities.

Through the discussion, the technology executive outlines Zoho’s performance in SA, Zoho Solo, a review of what worked in 2024, the company’s product set, and the outlook.

In 2024, Zoho increased its partner network by 38%. Additionally, Zoho expanded its local workforce in the country by 30% across its offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.