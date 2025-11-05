Pick n Pay eyes Botswana growth with new convenience stores

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retailer Pick n Pay has identified growth opportunities in Botswana, citing the country’s sound governance and promising long-term economic prospects.

The group announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Vivo Energy, a company that sources, distributes, markets and supplies Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in about 85 service stations in Botswana.

The partnership indicates the company’s confidence in its growth prospects in the Southern African markets after CEO Sean Summers said the group would shift its focus to scaling up to quality stores.

The tie-up is part of Pick n Pay’s strategy to leverage partnerships as it scrambles to turn around the struggling business through six pillars for breakeven in 2028. It also forms part of Vivo Energy’s broader strategy to turn its service stations into one-stop convenience destinations.

The retailer said the partnership would extend its reach beyond traditional retail outlets in the Botswana markets, as it has already taken back full ownership of its 13 franchises in the country.

“[The partnership] reflects Pick n Pay’s confidence in Botswana’s economic stability, sound governance and long-term growth prospects and underscores our commitment to growing the company’s investment and operational footprint across Southern Africa,” said Pick n Pay Botswana MD Leon de Lange.

The first Pick n Pay Go store was recently launched at the Shell Village service station, marking the start of a national rollout. The 24-hour store offers freshly baked goods, coffee, snacks, drinks and daily essentials alongside fuel and lubricant services, Pick n Pay said.

“Pick n Pay Go is about making shopping quicker and simpler for customers. This partnership allows us to extend that convenience to more people and offer everyday essentials in easily accessible locations,” De Lange said.

For Vivo Energy the partnership is a response to evolving consumer behaviour. It signals the growing convergence of retail and fuel services, as companies look for new ways to capture consumer spending in a competitive market.

“Customers value speed, accessibility and quality. Today’s motorists want more than fuel; they want a convenient space that serves their daily needs,” he said.

“Every new retail partnership we establish creates employment opportunities and stimulates activity within the local economy. We are proud to be part of a value chain that supports communities and strengthens Botswana’s retail landscape,” Vivo MD Sesupo Wagamang said.

Pick n Pay has partnered with BP to operate 188 Pick n Pay Express convenience stores across SA, offering 24-hour access to essential items and quick meals at BP forecourts.

These compact stores are strategically located in high-traffic areas to serve time-pressed customers. Smart Shopper members can redeem loyalty points for fuel purchases at participating BP stations, adding extra value to the shopping experience.