Launch your e-commerce site today with SimplyBLU Online Store Builder

Free for Standard Bank merchants, the SimplyBLU Online Store Builder makes it easy to set up an online store, track inventory and manage payments securely.

The way South African consumers shop has changed drastically over the years, with more businesses recognising the need to enter the digital marketplace.

Statistics show that e-commerce users are expected to rise from 11.7-million in 2025 to 21.52-million by 2029. While traditional retail increased by 2.5% in 2024, online retail increased by 35%, and experts predict the sector will account for almost 10% of the retail market by the end of 2025.

If you are looking to tap into this opportunity, a secure e-commerce site is essential for your business.

Standard Bank has created a new solution to help your business reach all those potential buyers, easily and effectively. Accessible via the SimplyBLU platform, the new SimplyBLU Online Store Builder allows you to design your own unique website and begin selling products, without needing any coding expertise. Tailored to your business, the easy-to-use online store builder streamlines everything from inventory tracking to operational reports and payment solutions.

The platform’s features include:

A user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate and allows you to launch your online store quickly.

Secure payment links that can be sent to customers via email or SMS.

Secure payment integration that allows you to accept payments via debit card, credit card, QR payments and more.

The ability to generate an e-invoice for a customer order with a secure link and an embedded “Pay Now” button, which can be sent via SMS or email.

Analytics and reporting that gives you access to insights into sales trends, customer behaviour and business performance.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the online business revolution. With the SimplyBLU Online Store Builder, free for all Standard Bank merchants, you can quickly build a strong e-commerce presence and reach more customers than ever before.

To get started, visit the Standard Bank website.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

Terms and conditions apply.