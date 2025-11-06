Nepi Rockcastle names Marek Noetzel as CEO Rüdiger Dany’s successor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marek Noetzel, who takes over as Nepi Rockcastle CEO from Rüdiger Dany next year

Nepi Rockcastle has confirmed the appointment of Marek Noetzel as CEO from April 1, succeeding Rüdiger Dany, whose four-year tenure ends a day earlier.

Noetzel, who has been the real estate investment trust’s COO since June 2022, brings extensive experience across 60 properties in eight Central and Eastern European countries, where the group is the biggest owner, operator, and developer of shopping centres.

Noetzel joined Rockcastle global real state in 2016, where he oversaw the establishment of its offices in Poland and led its expansion abroad. In 2017, Rockcastle’s Polish and Czech portfolios merged with NEPI, uniting assets across Romania, Slovakia, Serbia and Czechia.

“As COO, he has driven tenant-led growth, supported key acquisitions in Poland, and overseen over €1bn in acquisitions and developments, underpinning strong income growth and record 2024 results,” the group said.

Group chair George Aase said Noetzel “brings unrivalled knowledge of the company and has been instrumental in its growth through portfolio optimisation, acquisitions and developments. We also thank Dany for his outstanding tenure, which has strengthened the company,” he said.

In his four years in charge, Dany oversaw “four years of growth through acquisitions, strengthened the balance sheet, and lifted distributable earnings per share by 75% in 2024,” the group said in a Sens announcement.

Dany said he was “proud that the board has selected an internal candidate ... Marek has played a pivotal role within the outstanding senior management team that has delivered the company’s industry-leading performance over the past four years.”