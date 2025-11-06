Sappi shares soar on slimmed-down capex plans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sappi shares rallied on Thursday after it published annual results as investors eyed a looming turnaround, even as the company reported an annual loss and halted dividends.

At 10am, Sappi’s shares were up 7.73% at R24.80, having peaked at R25.67 in early morning trading.

Sappi’s results painted a gloomy picture of the 2025 financial year, as operational disruptions and a heavier debt burden eroded earnings.

The paper and packaging heavyweight said supply and demand imbalances across its industry were likely to remain in the near term, pressuring earnings — a situation that resulted in it swinging to a loss in 2025 and cutting capital spending plans for the next two years.

Sappi reported a full-year loss of $177m compared with a $33m profit last year. It blamed geopolitical tension, cautious consumer sentiment, asset impairments and restructuring costs, primarily in its European business.

It announced that it would suspend its dividends for 2025 while cutting its capital expenditure below $300m a year for the next two years in an attempt to preserve cash, with no expansionary capex expected during this period.

The group has pinned its hopes on the American Somerset Mill PM 2 expansion project, which it hopes will offer some shelter from trade wars while driving a recovery in packaging sales.

The project resulted in a capex bill of half a billion dollars for the year to end-September. As a result, its net debt grew from $1.42bn last year to $1.92bn, pushing financing costs up to $89m.

The 89-year-old company, the owner of the world’s largest pulp mill and one of the oldest listings on the JSE, has been caught in the crossfire of trade wars and tight Asian competition, causing its market value to more than halve this year.

The good news is that decline is largely cyclical. As European manufacturers and Chinese clothing makers adopted a more cautious stance to their exports in the face of US President Donald Trump’s hostile tariff policies, Sappi has seen the demand for its biggest products take a hit in recent months.

First is dissolving wood pulp (DWP), used to make semisynthetic materials lyocell and viscose to produce clothing and textiles. DWP is one of Sappi’s most popular products, contributing just less than 20% of the group’s sales.

However, one of the biggest markets for Sappi’s DWP is China, where sentiment across the textile value chain has soured on US policy uncertainty and the country’s deflationary environment, which, with low paper pulp prices, encouraged local producers to increase DWP production this year.

Trade tension has also weighed on the group’s packaging segment as manufacturers, particularly in Europe, pulled back production in response to uncertainty and subdued sentiment globally.

“Market conditions deteriorated substantially, driven by heightened persistent global trade tensions, which precipitated broad-based economic slowdown and weakening consumer confidence,” said CEO Steve Binnie.

“Market sentiment in the textile and apparel sector, a key driver of DWP demand, softened during the year as ongoing US-China trade tensions and tariff announcements heightened uncertainty and disrupted global supply chains.”