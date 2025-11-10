Claremont rides wave of mixed-use growth as residential market heats up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Upmarket Cape Town suburb Claremont is undergoing a development boom that is transforming it into one of the city’s fastest-growing mixed-use hubs, as property values and new investments rise sharply in the southern suburbs.

Sales activity has been strong, with 255 homes sold in both 2023 and 2024 and 172 transactions already recorded this year. The suburb is also attracting younger buyers, drawn by new developments that feature rooftops and enhanced security.

Data from the Claremont Improvement District Company’s (CIDC) state of Claremont report 2025/26 showed the combined value of residential and commercial property in the area has climbed 63.6% over the past decade to R8.6bn. Of this, R6.52bn represents commercial property and R2.08bn residential.

The Claremont report highlights the area as one of Cape Town’s top investment destinations, strategically located to drive the city’s vision for inclusive and connected urban development.

Ooba Home Loans has highlighted the Western Cape as a hotspot for property investment in 2025, with nearly one in three mortgage applications this year submitted for buy-to-let or investment properties.

“Claremont’s mixed-use character and high commuter volumes make it one of Cape Town’s key MyCiTi hubs, and the R10bn network expansion and interchange upgrade is the largest public transport project ever undertaken by a city government in SA,” said the executive manager of the CIDC, Abdul Kerbelker.

Lightstone data revealed that over the past decade, the median price for freehold homes has climbed by 48.5% to R7.2m, while sectional title prices have surged 69% to R2.4m.

House prices in the Western Cape continue to lead the national recovery, rising a robust 8.1% year on year — the strongest growth among all metro markets, according to Stats SA’s residential property price index report.

Although available land for new projects is limited, Claremont is witnessing a wave of mixed-use developments in and around the central business district. These integrate residential, retail and commercial spaces, reinforcing the area’s role as the economic heart of the southern suburbs, the report noted.

In the commercial sector, sustained demand for high-quality office and retail space has prompted landlords to undertake significant refurbishments. This, in turn, has drawn both local and multinational firms to establish regional or head offices in Claremont.

Kerbelker said public-private partnerships are central to sustaining Claremont’s growth, with private investment helping the city transform the suburb into a model of mobility-led urban development.

“The CIDC continues to play a pivotal role in this evolution, focusing on urban safety, landscape enhancement and strengthening the suburb’s sense of place and community identity,” he said.