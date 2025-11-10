Omnia outlines stronger outlook amid chemicals unit restructuring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Omnia Holdings expects to enjoy a cash injection in the coming months as it streamlines its ailing chemicals division.

The restructuring, which entails selling its Water Care business while scaling up its bulk chemicals trading business, is expected to be completed by March next year.

This is according to the group’s interim results on Monday, which showed that Omnia’s chemical division continued to bleed cash during the first half.

However, the stronger financial performance of Omnia’s mining and agricultural segments saw the group report headline earnings per share of 320c for the six months ended September, up 11% from the previous year.

Revenue was 3% higher at R11.2bn, while operating profit rose 12% to R900m.

The chemicals division posted a 38% decline in revenue to R714m. resulting in a R22m operating loss.

The group previously indicated it was exploring ways to sell portions of the noncore business and had launched a strategic review in the previous first half while impairing the unit for R99m.

“The segment’s restructure is expected to be completed in the second half of FY26, with the capital release from the sale of earmarked assets, including the Water Care business, progressing,” Omnia said on Monday.

The restructuring will pivot Omnia’s focus towards its high-powered mining and agriculture segments, which have posted consistent revenue growth in recent years.

The agriculture segment posted a 9% increase in operating profit, supported by favourable agronomic conditions and pricing dynamics.

The segment is expected to see improved earnings in the second half thanks to favourable weather forecasts in Omnia’s operating jurisdictions and growing access to Asian markets.

Meanwhile, the mining segment posted a 7% uptick in operating profit to R570m, underpinned by 3% growth in revenue.

BME, which provides blasting solutions for the mining industry in SA and abroad, reported higher volumes and improved profitability during the period under review, supported by the group’s ongoing global diversification strategy.

Omnia said it expected BME to deliver more profit this year as growing demand for uranium, copper and green metals was expected to increase mining volumes in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region.