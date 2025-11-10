Tiger Brands pushes portfolio overhaul, sells major stake in Chococam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger during a media visit and tour of the Albany Bakery in Bellville, Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Food producer Tiger Brands is continuing to streamline its portfolio as the turnaround strategy gains traction.

The company announced on Monday that it has entered a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to dispose of its 74.7% majority stake in Cameroonian subsidiary Chococam to Africa-focused investment firm Minkama Capital, in partnership with BGFIBank Group.

The divestment forms part of CEO Tjaart Kruger’s strategy to simplify Tiger Brands’s structure, prune its portfolio, rejuvenate brands and improve operational efficiency to restore growth and profitability.

Chococam has now been classified as discontinued. Tiger Brands described it as a compelling investment proposition, with well-capitalised operations and an experienced management team, suggesting confidence in the subsidiary’s future under new ownership.

The company said the SPA is still contingent on regulatory approvals but is expected to conclude in the second half of the company’s 2026 financial year.

Earlier this year Tiger Brands completed the disposal of its deciduous canned fruit business, Langeberg and Ashton Foods, which helped save more than 3,000 jobs in the Western Cape. In the first half of its 2026 financial year Tiger Brands also concluded the disposals of Carozzi and baby wellbeing division.

The producer said it has made progress in its strategy with more divestments, such as the Randfontein Operations (wheat mill and maize business), still awaiting competition approvals.

“Tiger Brands’ portfolio optimisation strategy remains on track. The focus has been to continually assess our portfolio relative to carefully considered strategic and financial performance metrics,” it said.

“In line with our stated vision of growing as Southern Africa’s leading consumer goods company, with the most accessible loved brands, we clarified categories and divisions where Tiger Brands has a competitive advantage (core) and those not considered core to the future competitiveness of the company (non-core).”

The company expects a strong financial performance for the year to end-September with headline earnings per share (HEPS) from both total and continuing operations projected to rise more than the previous year.

HEPS from total operations for the period is expected to increase 10%- 15% to a range of 181c-272c while HEPS from continuing operations is expected to rise as much as 30%.

The company attributed this growth to improved margins, strategic disposals and operational efficiencies.

“The expected difference between continuing EPS and HEPS largely relates to profits on the sale of associate Carozzi and the baby wellbeing division. It is important to note that Carozzi earnings for the year to February 2025 and the baby wellbeing trading results to end H1 25 are included in continuing operations,” it said.

Full-year results will be released on November 26.