Stor-Age Reit income up as e-commerce boosts demand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stor-Age Reit reported a 4.5% rise in distributable income for the year, lifted in part by recurring demand drivers, including strong uptake from online retailers — particularly small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups — that use self-storage facilities as decentralised inventory hubs.

In its interim results for the year to end-September, the group said it expected the trend to continue in SA as online shopping grows and consumers increasingly demand faster, local delivery, positioning it to benefit from the ongoing evolution of the country’s retail landscape.

“We’re seeing rising demand from SMMEs and e-commerce operators seeking affordable, flexible storage solutions, while larger firms increasingly use our facilities for decentralised and last-mile logistics,” the group said.

Distributable income rose to 66.37c a share, while rental income jumped 8.7% year on year. Like-for-like occupancy grew by 3,500m², and the value of the group’s investment property portfolio increased by R12.2bn.

The group declared an interim dividend of 59.74c a share.

In SA, both occupancy and rental rates increased year on year, driving like-for-like rental income growth of 9.8%, supported by a 1% rise in occupancy and an 8.7% improvement in rental rates. Net property operating income climbed 10.6%, while occupancy in the existing portfolio expanded by 2,800m² over the period.

In the UK, rental income rose 2.5% on higher rental rates and stable occupancy, but cost inflation led to a 1.2% drop in net property operating income. Performance was broadly in line with the sector, where operators rely on promotions and dynamic pricing to boost occupancy.

The group’s net asset value per share rose 6.9% year on year to R17.25, while it maintained a loan-to-value ratio of 30.9%, with 78.8% of net debt hedged against interest rate fluctuations.

Key developments include the R95m lock-up storage acquisition in KwaZulu-Natal and a R155m flagship development at De Waterkant set for 2026.

Construction on a new property, which began in June in Bramley, Johannesburg, continues. Located alongside the busy M1 highway, the development will offer 5,600m² of gross lettable area at a total cost of R91m, it said.

In SA, the group is planning to expand to 90 properties by 2030, targeting growth through a balanced pipeline of new developments, selective acquisitions, and conversions in high-growth urban and regional markets — more than its UK strategy, where Stor-Age aims to scale the Storage King platform to 70 properties.

Some of the demand is driven by “life-changing events” such as bereavement, separation, marriage, family expansion, downsizing, moving house, or emigration, which create a need for temporary or longer-term storage, the group said.

This is compounded by urbanisation and rising population density, particularly in the UK, where shrinking homes leave less space for belongings, and by limited availability of industrial and logistics space, which is pushing businesses toward flexible self-storage solutions.