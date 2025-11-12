Companies

Harmony’s Mponeng weakens quarterly output figures

Group maintains full-year guidance despite 20% production plunge at the mine

Jacob Webster

Jacob Webster

Companies Reporter

An employee working on rail maintenance died at Harmony Gold's Mponeng mine on May 1. File photo.
An employee working on rail maintenance died at Harmony Gold's Mponeng mine. (Eva-Lotta Jansson/Bloomberg)

A recent trading update shows Harmony Gold’s output lagging in the first quarter. The miner reported an 8% year-on-year slip in production and a 15% jump in all-in sustaining costs, citing planned maintenance and operational challenges at its Mponeng and Doornkop mines.

Still, soaring gold prices pushed revenue up by a fifth to R21.69bn, with Harmony’s net cash increasing 53% to R17.1bn in the three months to end-September. Despite a 20% plunge in Mponeng’s output, the group maintained its full-year guidance.

