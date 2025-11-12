PODCAST | Uber partners with Harambee to boost SA youth jobs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tackling young unemployment in SA through mobility is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Deepesh Thomas, GM of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza to discuss his firm’s recent partnership with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

The e-hailing platform will provide 100,000 rides to job-seekers going for interviews as a way of helping to reduce some of the barriers and costs associated with looking for work.

Join the discussion:

The company also plans to assist 5,000 young people to get their driver’s licence and train another 5,000 through partner initiatives.

Under Thomas’s watch, Uber is offering people the option of taking rides on motorcycles. He gives an update on the new product’s reception.

Other topics discussed include tackling young unemployment in SA; Uber’s relationship with drivers and riders; and updates on new products and offerings.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.