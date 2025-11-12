Shareholder profits hit as Porsche crisis deepens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People visit the Porsche booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23 2025.

A crisis at luxury carmaker Porsche AG hit earnings at its top shareholder Porsche SE in the first nine months of the year, with adjusted profit after tax falling by more than a third, the holding company said on Tuesday.

Porsche SE, controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, owns 12.5% of Porsche AG, with much of the rest held by the Volkswagen Group. It is also Volkswagen Group’s top investor, with 31.9% of shares and 53.3% of voting rights.

In the January to September period, Porsche SE reported adjusted earnings after tax of €1.6bn (R31.7bn), down 36% on the previous year.

It said the result was “significantly influenced” by problems at Volkswagen and Porsche AG, which are facing billions in costs this year after the luxury carmaker delayed an electric vehicle (EV) rollout as it scrambles to stem falling demand in China.

Porsche SE finance chief Johannes Lattwein said, however, the holding company had improved its financing structure, making it resilient “even in the challenging environment in the automotive industry”.

The group’s net debt fell 3% in the nine-month period to €5bn (R99.12bn).

Porsche SE maintained its full-year guidance after its last profit warning in September due to the Porsche strategy overhaul.

The group has said it was exploring defence investments to diversify its portfolio, looking to cash in on a ramp-up in government spending in that area.

While defence companies such as Rheinmetall fill their order books, Germany’s car industry is struggling to stay on track amid an expensive transition to EVs, stiff competition from China, tariffs and supply chain shocks.

Reuters