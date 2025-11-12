Woolworths defies consumer gloom as food and fashion drive sales growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multi-channel retailer Woolworths has shrugged off SA’s fragile consumer sentiment, posting sales growth well above inflation across its local business in the first 19 weeks of its 2026 financial year.

The retailer said on Wednesday that group turnover and concession sales for the period ended November 9 rose 6.2%, or 6.8% on a constant currency basis, despite a constrained economic environment both at home and in Australia.

Woolworths SA was again the standout performer, with sales up 7.4%. The food business, its biggest division, grew turnover and concession sales by 7.7%, supported by steady volume gains and continued innovation.

The group said food price inflation slowed to 4.6%, suggesting that most of the growth came from customers buying more rather than paying more. The chain also gained market share each month over the period, it said.

Digital sales continued to grow, with Woolies Dash up 24.2% and online contributing 7.3% to local food sales. Trading space increased by 4.8% year on year as the group expanded its store network.

In its fashion, beauty and home division, turnover rose 6.2%, indicating a turnaround in a category that has lagged in recent years.

Fashion inflation averaged only 2.2%, yet sales grew ahead of the market for six consecutive months, boosted by improved product availability and higher sell-through rates. Beauty and home stood out with double-digit gains.

In Australia, the Country Road group’s sales grew 3.3%, showing gradual recovery in a still-promotional retail market following the restructuring of underperforming brands.