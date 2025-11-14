Richemont sales boosted by strong demand in Europe, US and Middle East

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Richemont shrugged off a tough global luxury goods market and delivered a strong performance in the first half of its financial year, thanks to a sharp jump in second-quarter sales.

The owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels grew sales by 10% at constant exchange rates for the six months to end-September, and by 5% in actual rates, to €10.6bn.

The real momentum came later in the second quarter with sales shooting up 14% as demand picked up across all regions, the company said.

Europe, the US and the Middle East were the biggest drivers, all posting double-digit growth as local shoppers continued spending. In Asia, conditions were mixed, but China, Hong Kong and Macau returned to growth in the second quarter after a slow start to the year, it said.

As usual, Richemont’s jewellery division did most of the heavy lifting. Brands including Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels continued to attract strong demand, helping jewellery sales grow 17% in the second quarter. The group said watches, which have had a tougher time globally, showed early signs of stabilising, with sales in that division starting to improve in the second quarter.

Fashion and accessories brands such as Alaïa and Peter Millar also performed better, although the wider division still posted a small loss.

Richemont said it kept costs tightly controlled, helping lift operating profit by 7% to €2.4bn. Profit for the period was up 4% at €1.8bn, partly because last year’s results were dragged down by a large one-off write-down linked to its former online retail business.

Basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to €3.009 compared with €2.862 a year ago.

Richemont paid a dividend of Sf3.00 per share in September, following shareholder approval at its AGM.

The group ended the half-year with a strong €6.5bn cash pile.

Richemont said it expects the challenging environment to continue, especially with uneven recovery in China and rising costs, but its strong second-quarter performance shows its core brands are still in high demand.