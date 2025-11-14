RMB Private Bank declared overall winner in 2025/26 Ask Afrika Orange Index

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RMB Private Bank was named the overall winner in the 2025/26 Ask Afrika Orange Index. Picture here are Ask Afrika’s Christian Nee-Whang (far left) and Maria Petousis (far right) with RMB Private Bank's Isabel Mkhize, Danielle Delport and Siyabonga Motha.

RMB Private Bank has once again set the benchmark for excellence with its sterling performance in the 2025/26 Ask Afrika Orange Index.

Now in its 24th year, this index stands as SA’s most comprehensive and independent measure of customer experience, benchmarking over 200 brands across 26 industries.

As the country’s top-performing brand across all industries, RMB Private Bank was named the overall winner in the 2025/26 Ask Afrika Orange Index and also secured the title of Best Private Bank — both of these for the second time in just three years.

RMB Private Bank was named the Best Private Bank in the 2025/26 Ask Afrika Orange Index. Picture here are Ask Afrika’s Christian Nee-Whang (far left) and Dr Sarina Howie (far right) with RMB Private Bank’s Danielle Delport and Gareth Matthews. (FNB)

Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank, attributes this success to a deliberate strategy focused on real client needs, a simplified engagement model, omni-channel delivery, and a strengthened advisory platform.

“These awards weren’t won in isolation,” he says. “They’re the result of a coordinated effort that puts the client at the centre, and ensures advice, platform, and product work seamlessly together.”

A key component of that approach is RMB Private Bank’s ambition-led advice model. It puts the client and their aspirations at the heart of every transaction. Recognising that clients are more than their careers or financial profiles, the private bank has focused on delivering value across every dimension of their lives, with a concerted focus on making its advice and service more human, connected and relevant to how clients actually live.

Importantly, the recognition isn’t viewed internally as an endpoint, but rather as a useful experience benchmark that measures the bank’s progress while energising the people who deliver that experience every day. For staff, the recognition is tangible proof that their work matters. For clients, it validates the trust they’ve placed in a bank that has consciously chosen to compete on quality, consistency and integrity.

“We’re proud, but not complacent,” Matthews says. “In a market as competitive as ours, every award is also a reminder to stay focused, stay honest and keep earning our clients’ confidence.”

In a market as competitive as ours, every award is also a reminder to stay focused, stay honest and keep earning our clients’ confidence — Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank

Matthews says RMB Private Bank is committed to building on this momentum. “We don’t measure our success by the number of trophies in the cabinet,” he says. “We measure it by whether those trophies mean something real to the people we serve — and we are confident that they do.”

In addition to its recent performance in the Ask Afrika Orange Index, RMB Private Bank’s recognition this year has been as diverse as it is impressive, further reinforcing its position as a leader in client-centric financial services.

At the 2025 Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards, RMB Private Bank was named:

Best Private Bank in SA

Best Private Bank for Ultra High-Net-Worth Clients

Best Private Bank for Alternative Investments

Best Private Bank for Succession Planning

Best Private Bank for Sustainability

At the 2025 Krutham Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards, the bank walked away with the titles:

Best Private Bank

Best Private Bank for Young Professionals

Best Private Bank for Entrepreneurs

Best Private Bank for Executives

These awards reflect the bank’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering meaningful value to clients across every dimension of their lives.

This article was sponsored by FNB.