Supermarket Income Reit scales up in France with major Carrefour acquisition

UK-based Supermarket Income Reit ramped up its European expansion, sealing a €123m (R 2.45bn) deal for a portfolio of 20 Carrefour supermarkets in France.

The group acquired the portfolio through a direct sale and leaseback transaction, securing an initial yield of 6.6%.

The omnichannel stores, key components of Carrefour’s fast-growing “Drive” online fulfilment network — a system that lets customers order online and collect or receive groceries efficiently — are spread across France, giving the Reit an exposure to new areas with limited local competition

Averaging about 4,100m2 and let at €9.70 per square foot, the properties were acquired at a capital value of €139 per square foot, comfortably below estimated replacement cost — a pricing dynamic that strengthens the investment case, the group said.

The latest purchase lifts Supermarket Income Reit’s Carrefour footprint to 46 stores, giving it enough scale in France to operate more efficiently. The group expects Carrefour to account for roughly 10% of gross asset value once the company fully deploys its remaining debt capacity into its near-term pipeline, it said.

The deal also marks the full redeployment of about £200m raised through the Reit’s strategic joint venture with US manager Blue Owl Capital. The funds have now been reinvested at an average net initial yield of 6.6%.

“We’re pleased to scale our French exposure through this Carrefour deal while recycling capital into earnings-enhancing opportunities. Supermarket Income Reit is also eyeing attractive UK pipeline transactions to support a fully covered and growing dividend,” said CEO Rob Abraham.