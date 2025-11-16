Goldrush nosedives on accounting policy

Goldrush reported a steep decline in profitability for the six months to end-September with headline earnings per share (HEPS) plummeting to 7.13c from 113.77c despite higher revenue due to a change in accounting policy.
The change in accounting policy led to the reversal of a deferred tax liability of R52.7m, which was largely responsible for the higher group HEPS in the corresponding period.
Total income rose to just more than R1bn from R951.8m a year earlier while profit before tax increased to R37.7m from R33.8m.
