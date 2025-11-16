South32 invests in Richards Bay aluminium beneficiation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia.

Diversified miner South32 will invest R200m in Richards Bay’s Bingelela Alloys as part of a new partnership with the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund and the trade, industry & competition department.

The concessional financing aims to promote local beneficiation of liquid aluminium in Richards Bay by supporting the production of rim alloys, the mining company said in a statement last week.