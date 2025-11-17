Barloworld earnings fall 21% as Russian unit’s trading activities decline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Barloworld’s beleaguered Russian business continued to weigh on its performance, as the group reported a 10% decline in full-year revenue and a 21% fall in headline earnings.

The group attributed the lower earnings to a decline in trading activities in Vostochnaya Technica (VT) and lower demand across some Southern African markets.

The group, which is being bought out by a consortium led by CEO Dominic Sewela, reported that group revenue declined 10% to R37.7bn in the year ended September. Excluding VT, revenue fell 4.7%.

Group headline earnings per share declined 21% to 810c. Group HEPS excluding VT declined by 14%. it said on Monday.

Free cash flow generated increased 161% to R1.7bn and net debt improved by 37% to R884m, the group said.

The consortium consists primarily of two major stakeholders: Gulf Falcon, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Zahid Group; and Entsha, an SA company linked to Sewela. Once the transaction is complete, the group will be delisted from the JSE.

Barloworld had previously warned of weaker earnings, largely due to challenging market conditions and as revenue from the Russian equipment distribution business headquartered in Novosibirsk halved.

In September, Barloworld completed an internal investigation and submitted a final report on the review of export control compliance issues, specifically involving its sales to its Russian subsidiary.

The group said it had not identified any US sanction violations in its dealings with Russia. It did, however, identify apparent violations of US export controls, which the company “takes seriously and is addressing”.

Barloworld had a deadline of September 2 to complete its investigation and submit a final narrative account of voluntary self-disclosure of apparent US export control violations to the US department of commerce’s bureau of industry and security.

The investigation, launched in September 2024, focused on potential export control breaches by VT and was conducted by an independent forensic firm under the guidance of US legal counsel.

VT has been affected by international sanctions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, resulting in a fall in revenue and a shrinking market.