Competition tribunal greenlights Jubilee’s R1.5bn SA exit

Jubilee Metals inched closer to an SA exit after local competition authorities greenlit the long-awaited sale of its chrome and platinum group metal (PGM) assets on Monday.

The group, which has staked its future on copper, is now only a few steps away from becoming a pure copper miner — a strategic shift it aims to conclude by the end of this year.

The $90m (R1.5bn) sale of its SA assets to buyer One Chrome now hinges on approval by the SA Reserve Bank, as well as some undisclosed “audit-related” conditions, which are expected to be completed by end-November, said the company.

The miner’s local operations include a handful of converter plants scattered across the Bushveld Complex, which together are capable of producing more than 1.65-million tonnes of chrome and 42,000oz of PGMs a year.

However, in recent months the group has pulled the plug on its ageing local assets, announcing in June that they had reached a level of maturity that made further growth opportunities prohibitively expensive.

The move echoed mounting concerns in the country’s broader chrome and PGM industries.

In chrome, soaring electricity costs, tight Chinese competition and a thriving black market have put a growing number of processors and ferrochrome smelters out of business in recent years, eroding the local sector’s competitive position in the global market.

Meanwhile, years of suppressed prices have eaten away at the local PGM sector, forcing SA platinum miners to rethink their operations while significantly downsizing their workforces over the past two years.

While PGM prices have surged in recent months on tight market dynamics and US tariff uncertainty, there is no telling when the rally could end.

Copper offers a far rosier outlook, with demand for the metal expected to rise steadily in the coming decades, underpinned by the inevitable growth of electrification and industrialisation.

The move to copper aligns with trends in the broader mining sector, with copper driving merger and acquisition activity in 2024 and remaining at the heart of dealmaking this year.

Most notable was Anglo American’s mega merger with Canadian miner Teck Resources, which will see the group’s coming together to create the world’s fourth-largest copper producer. Another was Harmony Gold’s R1bn acquisition of Australia’s MAC Copper in June.

Still, Jubilee’s copper ambitions have faced their share of headwinds, namely power and infrastructure hiccups in Zambia.

Electricity outages saw the miner put its flagship Zambian concentrator on care and maintenance for a prolonged period earlier this year, resulting in a more than 35% slump in annual output for the year to end-June.

As Zambian disruptions weighed on its copper ambitions, Jubilee, chaired by former ANC treasurer Mathews Phosa and worth more than R2bn on the JSE, has seen its share price give up more than 20% this year.