PODCAST | Lunga Siyo details Telkom’s growth in prepaid mobile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'SMMEs are vital to our economy’s future growth,' says Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business.

The continued growth of Telkom’s mobile division is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer.

The discussion is centered on Telkom Mobile’s substantial growth, which has its subscriber base increase by about 50%, or 8-million customers, to about 24-million in two years.

Siyo emphasises that this growth is driven by a strategic shift to a prepaid-led model, viewing the business through a retailer mindset to adapt to changing consumer behaviour away from long-term contracts.

This strategy relies heavily on the use of AI and data to achieve a “segment of one” level of personalisation.

At the same time, Telkom’s mobile unit continues to leverage the group’s digital infrastructure, both mobile and fibre, for growth and improved customer experience.

Ultimately, the sustained success of Telkom as a group hinges on driving broadband leadership and maintaining a focus on people to ensure the effective monetisation of its significant network investments, Siyo says.

Through the discussion, the telecom executive outlines the growth of Telkom Mobile; prepaid strategy; economic reality of operating in SA and the use of AI to push growth.