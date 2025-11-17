Sirius rent income soars 15% on acquisitions push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sirius, owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks, reported a 15.2% rise in total rental income to €242.5m (about R5bn) boosted by recent acquisitions as it continues to focus on pursuing growth opportunities in Germany and recycling mature assets to reinvest in value-add properties.

Profit after tax jumped 56.8% to €87m, driven by strong operations, higher property valuations and the release of deferred tax liabilities — boosted in part by Germany’s corporate‑tax reform, which will cut the rate by 1% a year from 2028, reaching 10% by 2032.

“At the same time, we have continued to make good progress in our acquisition programme, investing almost €340m so far this year, including the purchase of a significant estate in Hartlebury which has been transformatory for our BizSpace business in the UK," the group said on Monday.

The group’s basic earnings per share surged 47.2% to 5.77 c reflecting the strong 56.8% profit‑after‑tax growth and its expanded share base after the July 2024 equity raise.

The board has approved a 3.18 c dividend per share for the six months ended September — a 4% uplift on last year’s 3.06c.

However, headline earnings and earnings per share fell 28.8% to 2.84c, dropping by €14.2m due to foreign‑currency translation loss.

The group reported a 6.6% increase in funds from operations (FFO) to €64.7 m, but its FFO per share slid to 4.30c. Group earnings per share net initial yield of 6.8%, down slightly from 6.9% in March — with Germany holding firm at 6.2% and the UK tightening to 8.3%, thanks largely to its industrial‑tilted acquisition push.

Meanwhile, its adjusted net asset value per share dipped 0.9% to 117.84 c, dragged by valuation gains being offset by a euro‑denominated foreign currency translation loss on its UK assets, it said.

The group sits on a €150 m undrawn revolving credit facility giving it flexibility for acquisitions, capital expenditure and cash management. It also raised €105 m via its 1.75% 2028 bonds, adding firepower for its acquisition pipeline. Net loan to value climbed to 38.3%.

The group has an additional €389 m cash position since September 30 2025 (down from €571.3 m on March 31) for acquisitions and capex investment as well as repayment of the €400m bond due in June 2026, it said.

“Sirius is well‑positioned to scale further — leveraging its strong balance sheet for acquisitions and asset‑management, while delivering its 24th consecutive dividend increase,” it said.