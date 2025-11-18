Coronation grows assets under management 14% in tough environment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coronation Fund Managers has grown total assets under management (AUM) 14% to R761bn due to a strong outperformance across its fund range, the group said on Tuesday.

Average AUM increased by 12% to R705bn in the year ended September.

“Our financial performance for the 2025 financial year reflects the strength and stability of our business model, underpinned by strong investment performance and prudent cost management,” it said.

“Following the favourable conclusion of the tax matter between Coronation and the SA Revenue Service (SARS) in 2024, earnings have normalised, and the firm has delivered exceptional value for our shareholders,” it added.

Fund management earnings per share, excluding the impact of the SARS matter, were up 12% at 452.2c per share.

Fund management earnings are used by management to measure operating financial performance, which excludes the net impact of fair value gains and losses and related foreign exchange movements on investment securities held for seeding products. Including the effect of the SARS matter, fund management EPS decreased 26% to 454c.

Revenue from fund management was up 10% due to management fee growth (11%) and performance fee growth (3%).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased by 25% to 474.3c due to the one-off impact of the successful outcome of the SARS matter, wherein the tax provision raised during the 2023 financial year was reversed and included as income in that period.

The group said that the local savings industry continued its long-term trend of contraction as SA consumers remained under pressure and unemployment continued to rise. The implementation of the two-pot retirement system added to these structural headwinds during the year.

Despite this, Coronation’s outflows moderated to 5% of average AUM year on year.

“As a major player in the SA savings market, we remain exposed to industry trends, and we do not expect to see rapid industry improvements in the foreseeable future,” it said.

CEO Anton Pillay said to future-proof the business, Coronation would sustain disciplined investment across key strategic areas, including research, operations, talent development and client service excellence.

“These initiatives are designed to preserve our investment edge, reinforce our owner-managed culture, and ensure the firm remains positioned for success in an increasingly complex world.

“We remain excited by the opportunities that are presenting themselves to long-term investors in both local and global markets,” he said.