RMB Holdings shares surge on potential offer

Shares in RMB Holdings rose as much as 13% in early trade on Tuesday after the group said it had received a potential offer from the unlisted Atterbury Property Fund.

RMB advised shareholders in a cautionary announcement that Atterbury Property Fund had notified the board of a potential offer to be made by Atterbury to acquire their shares in RMB, which has a market cap of R640m.

Atterbury is a real estate development, investment and management company that develops prime mixed-use, commercial, retail and industrial properties.

The terms and structure of the offer, including the price at which the offer will be made, were not yet clear as RMB’s board had not yet received a formal, nonbinding expression of interest or offer, it said.

“There is no certainty that the offer will be made, however the board has issued this announcement because it suspects that confidentiality in respect of the offer has not been maintained. The board will provide further updates to shareholders as appropriate,” it said.

Shareholders were advised to exercise caution when dealing in RMB’s shares until a further announcement is made.

By market close RMB shares were up 2.22% to 46c, after earlier rising to 51c.