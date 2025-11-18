Telkom taps AI in push to win in SA prepaid mobile market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The head of Telkom’s mobile business says the use of data and AI has helped the group to grow its smartphone unit faster than competitors.

Telkom Mobile has reported huge growth in its subscriber base over the past two years, with the number increasing by 50% to about 24-million.

The group has bet mainly on prepaid customers to drive growth of mobile data usage on its network.

“We’ve doubled down on prepaid, and that’s really been the growth engine for us,” said Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer.

SA’s largest mobile operators have experienced pressure in their prepaid efforts in recent years as consumers have come under strain in an economic downturn. They have also had to deal with increased competition from Telkom, the country’s fastest-growing mobile business.

In the past, cellphone providers could rely on postpaid or contract customers to provide a constant, predictable income stream. Now, the shift towards prepaid customers means companies face greater revenue sensitivity as customers are more easily able to reduce their voice and data spending.

“Fast forward to today, and a couple of things have changed … people are preferring to buy stuff on prepaid,” said Siyo.

The group’s latest strategy is to view the business through a retailer mindset to adapt to consumer behaviour that is tilting away from long-term contracts.

Siyo said the complexity of the prepaid market required advanced data science and AI capabilities to move towards a “segment of one” model, in which the company works to understand and personalise propositions for each of its 24-million customers, including differentiating between an individual consumer and a small business.

“We’re investing a lot in those capabilities so that we can go hyperpersonalised with our propositions.”

Siyo’s strategy appears to be paying off from an operational and performance perspective. The Telkom group company reported mobile service revenue grew by 7.9% in the six months to end-September, and it registered a 26.7% increase in its mobile data subscriber base to 18.5-million.

Telkom’s mobile unit continues to leverage the group’s digital infrastructure — mobile and fibre — for growth and improved customer experience.

Telkom group revenue from continuing operations was up 3.4% to R22.1bn in the six months, driven by robust mobile data revenue growth of 10.3% and fibre-related data revenue of 12.3%.

Group data revenue was up 7.9%, contributing 59.1% to total revenue.

Group CEO Serame Taukobong said the mobile business delivered market-leading service revenue growth for the 11th consecutive quarter to June since its establishment 15 years ago.

On Monday, MTN said the consumer prepaid segment in its SA unit “continued to face increased competitive intensity”, which led to a 1.7% decline in prepaid service revenue for the nine months to September, “largely due to pressure on data monetisation”.

Last week, Vodacom said its interim performance in SA had been buoyed by its postpaid business.

The company reported a 1.6% decline in prepaid mobile customer revenue to R13.2bn for the half year to September. Prepaid customer numbers were down 7.4%.