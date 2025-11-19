Ascendis sheds JSE listing for acquisition flexibility

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ascendis Health plans to delist from the JSE as aims to unlock value and pursue growth more flexibly. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ascendis Health, which not long ago stared down bankruptcy, will delist from the JSE in the first week of December, positioning itself to continue its turnaround as a private company.

The group is now on the hunt for acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio, this time without the burden of debt.

This follows a vote by the requisite majority of shareholders in favour of removing the company from the main board of the local bourse, ending its 12-year run as a publicly traded firm.

(Dorothy Kgosi )

About 93% of the company’s shareholders gave the move the green light, providing CEO Carl Neethling with a strong mandate to unlock greater value in an unlisted environment, with a majority of shareholders also opting to remain invested in the group.

Neethling said the company was well positioned to unlock further value after it eliminated its legacy debt and restored operational stability.

“The overwhelmingly strong support from our shareholders confirms confidence in the strategy we have pursued over the past two years,” said Neethling.

“Our turnaround has stabilised the business and created a platform for sustainable growth. As a smaller company, the listed environment imposes regulatory and cost constraints that limit our ability to move quickly on transactions that could unlock meaningful value. Delisting will allow us to pursue opportunities with greater flexibility and efficiency.”

Operating as an unlisted company will allow us to execute our strategy faster, respond more effectively to market opportunities, and continue building long-term value for all stakeholders, including the best offerings for consumers. — Carl Neethling, Ascendis Health CEO

His optimism was shared by the group’s CFO, Lihle Mbele, who said, “Operating as an unlisted company will allow us to execute our strategy faster, respond more effectively to market opportunities, and continue building long-term value for all stakeholders, including the best offerings for consumers.”

Ascendis Health transitioned to an investment holding company from a pharmaceutical conglomerate in July 2024.

The shift aimed to simplify the group’s internal and operating structure, reducing overhead costs while giving more ownership to the managers of companies in which Ascendis was invested.

Earlier this year Ascendis noted that not long ago it had been insolvent, largely written off as a lost cause and trading at a market cap of less than R370m. It is now valued at about R600m.

The company’s growth has been primarily driven by its medical portfolio, which includes five businesses that provide “life-saving medical devices” to SA’s public and private sectors.