Beyond the balance sheet: building healthier, wealthier futures

From left: Financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi with Alexforbes’ Michael Prinsloo, Butši Tladi and Rita Cool.

In a landscape often defined by regulation and routine, the real opportunity lies in humanising financial systems. When trustees and employers lead with empathy and intention, compliance transforms into empowerment.

Alexforbes, in partnership with Business Day, recently hosted a webinar moderated by the insightful financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi, exploring how financial health, mental wellbeing, and physical vitality intersect to shape our collective quality of life.

The discussion — watch the recording of the event below —underscored a simple but profound truth: true wealth is holistic, extending beyond rands and cents to include how we live, feel, and age.

The panel featured Alexforbes leaders Michael Prinsloo, executive for Corporate Solutions, Butši Tladi, CEO of Alexforbes Corporate, and Rita Cool, head of Retail Best Practice, an experienced financial adviser with over 26 years in employee benefits consulting.

Together they unpacked the relationship between financial, mental, and physical wellbeing through an integrated lens.

Tladi reflected on evidence-based intentional living, from early mindful financial planning and balanced nutrition to emotional and physical care — drawing wisdom from her 90-year-old mother to highlight South Africans’ growing potential to live longer, healthier lives.

She noted that within the last decade or so, the life expectancy of the average South African had risen, leading her to share the strong belief that South Africans were on an upward trajectory in terms of living longer, healthier, sustainable lives — and they need to be prepared to plan for lengthier futures.

Cool painted a sobering yet realistic picture of the country’s readiness for retirement, emphasising the need for medical aid and proactive health planning. She noted that while women lived longer, many spent nearly a quarter of their lives in poor health, confronting fatigue, chronic illness, and reproductive challenges.

Tladi and Cool underscored the importance of having comprehensive medical cover, urging individuals to regularly assess whether they were under- or over-insured, both during their working years and into retirement.

Prinsloo, much like his fellow panellists’, highlighted Alexforbes’ recognition of the interconnectedness of all aspects of health: financial, physical, and mental.

He noted that planning for a financially secure future remained a complex challenge, one that many individuals, and indeed the broader population, often struggled to fully contextualise.

Prinsloo and Tladi lightened the discussion by humorously challenging the long-held notion of children as a reliable retirement plan; a reminder that modern financial security requires intentional and independent planning.

Cool contextualised the financially stretched nature of ordinary South Africans, making the case for the advent of the two-pot retirement system.

The Alexforbes team understands the intricacies faced by South Africans in terms of having to stretch incomes to accommodate far more than what they can afford on a month-to-month basis.

In discussing corporate solutions to address the needs of employees such as medical aid, retirement plans, and broader employee benefits, they emphasised the importance of a holistic approach, one that balances the allocation of funds across savings, healthcare, and emergency reserves.

Prinsloo further noted that effective corporate strategies should make use of integrated advice and be aware of the risks of integrated products in the market, ensuring employees were supported not just financially, but in every facet of their wellbeing.

Tladi expanded on Prinsloo’s points by contextualising some of the major challenges faced by South Africans today, including physical health, mental wellbeing, and relationship stability.

She noted that employees inevitably brought these personal struggles into the workplace, with sleeplessness ranking among the most common and disruptive issues. Tladi emphasised that corporate health solutions must take such realities into account, adopting more compassionate and responsive approaches to employee wellbeing.

Ultimately, the dialogue called for a shift, from transactional to transformational thinking, where financial literacy, emotional resilience, and physical wellbeing form the foundation for sustainable futures with clear, integrated advice as the foundation of this shift.

This article was sponsored by Alexforbes.