Life Healthcare shares tumble 9% amid R2.9bn adjustment to Piramal liability

Life Healthcare Group has delivered a good trading performance in the large majority of its facilities.

Shares in Life Healthcare fell as much as 9% in early trade on Wednesday after the group said profit from continuing operations had been affected by an adjustment of R2.9bn to the Piramal liability.

Piramal relates to a pre-existing liability, measured at fair value and accounted for as part of continuing operations. It relates to earnout payments of up to $400m (R6.87bn) linked to milestones of future sales of Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) products through to 2034. The group sold LMI to Lantheus earlier this year.

The adjustment equated to a reduction in earnings of about 201c per share, the group said.

The group also reported margins were affected by a lower contribution from the renal dialysis business acquired from Fresenius Medical Care, and inflationary pressures.

The disposals of LMI in the current year and the Alliance Medical Group (AMG) in the prior year significantly affected earnings in both periods. Comparability between the two financial years was complex, Life Healthcare said.

The group believes that normalised earnings per share (NEPS), which excludes nontrading-related items, better reflects the performance of its Southern African underlying business. NEPS from continuing operations for the year to end-September are expected to rise by 7%-12% to a range of 97.5c-102c.

However, it expects to report a headline loss per share from continuing operations of 91.7c-96.4c from headline earnings per share of 93.4c a year ago.

The group said it delivered a good trading performance in the large majority of its facilities.

However, its results were negatively affected by a few facilities operating below expectation as well as the renal dialysis business acquired, it said.

The group delivered overall revenue growth of 5.5%-6.5% in the period, driven by paid patient days (PPDs) increasing by 1.1%, supported by a 5.1% tariff increase.

Complementary services revenue growth was 24.7% benefiting from acquisitions, and PPDs grew by 3.1%. Healthcare services businesses’ revenue fell 7.5% after the loss of two government contracts during the second half of financial year 2024.

The weighted average occupancy for the 2025 financial year rose marginally to 69.7% from 69% a year ago.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 4.5%-5%. On a like-for-like basis, normalised ebitda was up 6.6%-7.1%.

The group said its normalised ebitda margin remained stable, with the acute business delivering an improved margin. However, the overall margin for the current year was dampened by a lower margin contribution from the renal dialysis business acquired from FMC. While significant progress was made in the second half in improving the margin, it still diluted the overall ebitda margin, the group said. Margins were also affected by overall cost pressures, with inflationary increases outpacing tariff increases.

During the year the group returned R4.5bn to shareholders on the conclusion of the LMI disposal.

It said it had identified assets in its portfolio that formed part of an optimisation plan.

The group will release annual results on November 27.

At 1.35pm, the group’s shares were down 7.42% to R11.10.