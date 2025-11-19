Momentum reports strong start to 2026 financial year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Momentum Group has had a good start to its 2026 financial year, with increases in most of its main metrics in the first quarter.

The group said the positive earnings trajectory established during the 2025 financial year continued into the first quarter of 2026, and it reported normalised headline earnings of R1.76bn for the three months to end-September.

“These results were underpinned by effective strategic execution and continued focus on profitable growth across the group’s business units,” it said.

Positive market variances of R201m for the quarter furhter supported earnings. The variances contributed less than in the previous period’s R570m.

The group’s sales, as measured by present value of new business premiums (PVNBP), improved by 8% to R22.4bn.

However, the group’s value of new business (VNB) declined 26% to R146m, mostly affected by lower life annuity sales in Momentum Investments. This impact was partially mitigated by the VNB improvement in the other segments.

Consequently, the group’s new business margin reduced to 0.7% from 1% in the previous period.

Direct expenses increased by 5%, mainly a result of inflationary adjustments on personnel costs, increased spend to meet requirements resulting from regulatory changes and IT investments.

Benefits from the group-wide performance optimisation project will become more pronounced towards the latter part of 2026, but to date savings of R389m have been realised and a further R500m has been identified.

During the period, the group completed its operating model review of Momentum Africa, with changes effective from July 1. The Namibia short-term insurance business is now reported in Guardrisk, and the health insurance businesses in Lesotho, Botswana and Mozambique are reported as part of Momentum Health.

As a result, the Momentum Africa business unit comprises the life insurance and asset management businesses across Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana, as well as the Namibia health administration business and Ghana up to the date of sale.

The group successfully exited the Ghanaian market on September 9 after the conclusion of a transaction that resulted in the sale of its interest in three entities in Ghana to emPLE Group.

Momentum’s India business recognised a normalised headline loss of R108m for the quarter. However, given the compelling market opportunity and the differentiated business model, the group remains optimistic about the growth potential of its health insurance business there.

The India business expects to break even under Indian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) towards the latter part of the 2026 financial year, Momentum said.

The group said the outlook for SA indicated modest growth supported by improved energy availability, easing interest rates and inflation, and the successful exit from the Financial Action Task Force greylist.

“While this is encouraging, our operating environment remains challenged by an increasingly competitive landscape, with subdued economic growth and the elevated cost of living affecting new business growth and margins,” it said.

“We remain focused on delivering on our Impact strategy, with progress on strategic initiatives gaining momentum. We believe that our financial ambitions for F2027 (normalised headline earnings of R7bn, return on equity of 20% and VNB margin of 1%-2%) are achievable, with the focus being on improving the VNB margin in the near term,” it said.