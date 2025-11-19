PODCAST | Discovery partners with Oura to boost sleep health

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This edition of Business Day Spotlight looks at Discovery’s latest drive to help customers improve their sleep.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality.

Discovery’s Vitality, FNB’s eBucks and Pick n Pay Shopper are programmes that have been credited with popularising loyalty and rewards in SA.

The unit focuses on changing customer behaviour through incentives and technology.

According to Govender, Discovery has an exclusive partnership with Oura, the Finland-based maker of smart ring products, to integrate sleep health into its Vitality wellness and insurance ecosystem.

As with health, fitness and generally staying active, the financial services group wants to incentivise customers to improve the quality of their sleep through tracking.

It plans to use Oura’s sleep tracking data to calculate a personalised “sleep score” for Vitality customers.

Govender says the aim is to push members to achieve weekly sleep goals and earn rewards, thereby promoting better health and reducing risk across their health, insurance and banking products.

The executive outlined Discovery’s strategy of improving customer health in service of its own business model, the shift to sleep tracking, the partnership with Oura, and Vitality’s growth over time.

As part of the push, qualifying Discovery Vitality and Discovery Bank members can acquire an Oura smart ring, either fully funded or at a discount, through the sleep rewards programme.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

For more episodes subscribe to Simplecast﻿