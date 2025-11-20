Alan Dickson steps down as Reunert’s longstanding CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alan Dickson will step down as CEO of Reunert after three decades with the technology group.

On Thursday, the company said Dickson “will be transitioning from this role over the next three months, through a structured and managed process”.

Dickson has been in the role for 12 years but with the company for almost 30 years.

Reunert, which has its primary listing on the JSE where it is valued at just more than R11.2bn, is also traded on the A2X.

Its operations include the design and manufacturing of electrical conductors, cables and accessories, as well as ICT-related services for businesses. It also has niche businesses that cover communications and radar systems.

Instrumental role

“Over the past 12 years, Alan has played an instrumental role in shaping and executing the group’s strategy, driving operational excellence and delivering consistent shareholder value. His vision, integrity and dedication have left a lasting and positive impact on the group,” said Reunert in a note to investors.

“The board confirms that the group’s strategic direction and operational objectives remain unchanged.”

Earlier in the year, Reunert appointed Mark Kathan as CFO following the retirement of Nick Thomson.

During his time, Dickson has presided over a number of growth initiatives, deals and strategies.

In 2023, the group finalised a deal to take a 74.2% stake in IQbusiness, one of SA’s largest management and technology consulting firms. It employs more than 1,000 people and generates more than R1bn in revenue annually, offering insights, consulting and contracting across consumer convergence in the financial services, retail and telecommunications sectors and the manufacturing industry.

Reunert recently merged IQbusiness and its +OneX business unit to create a single brand.

The announcement of the leadership came as the group reported a 2% drop in revenue to R13.881bn for the 12 months to end-September.

Group operating profit decreased 8% to R1.515bn, a fall that was mitigated by a strong performance in the defence cluster, solid ICT segment financial performances and tight control of the group’s costs.

The group, established more than 130 years ago, has three segments: electrical engineering, which includes power and telecom cables; ICT; and applied electronics, which includes renewable energy solutions and radars.

The company said operating profit growth was negatively affected by factors in the electrical engineering unit and proceeds from a nonrecurring Covid-19 insurance claim included in its 2024 results.

Group profit for the year decreased 9% to R1.055bn.

The company said good strategic progress was made in increasing its presence in international markets and optimising its portfolio.

“The defence cluster made considerable progress in entrenching its market access in the key growth markets of Europe and the Middle East which has strengthened the long-term growth prospects of the defence cluster,” said the group.

“The group’s portfolio was strategically aligned through the completion of the merger of Etion Create and Nanoteq in the defence cluster.”

Cash generated in the period from operations stood at R1.623bn, down from R1.866bn.

By market close Reunert’s share price had gained the most since February 2024, up 4.73% to R61.75.