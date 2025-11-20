FNB wins big at 2025 Citywire DFM Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FNB Wealth and Investments has secured four prestigious awards at the 2025 Citywire SA Discretionary Fund Manager (DFM) Awards, including the coveted Overall Performance Award. The accolades were announced at a gala ceremony at Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.

The Citywire DFM Awards recognise excellence in portfolio performance and client service across SA’s discretionary fund management sector, on the back of rigorous evaluation of risk-adjusted returns and investment expertise.

In addition to taking top honours for Overall Performance, FNB Wealth and Investments’ winning funds in the 2025 awards included:

FNB Moderate Fund of Funds in the Multi-Asset South African Medium Equity category;

in the Multi-Asset South African Medium Equity category; FNB Stable Fund of Funds in the Multi-Asset South African Low Equity category; and

in the Multi-Asset South African Low Equity category; and FNB Multi Manager Equity Fund in the Equity General South African Equity category.

Notably, the FNB Moderate Fund of Funds successfully defended its title from 2024, when it won in the same category.

Renzi Thirumalai, FNB Wealth and Investments CIO, says the multiple awards validate the disciplined investment approach and collaborative model taken by FNB Wealth and Investments.

“Winning the Overall Performance Award alongside recognition in multiple categories demonstrates our ability to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns across different investment solutions. This also proves the depth of expertise within our teams and shows our commitment to our outcomes-based investment philosophy,” says Thirumalai.

“Furthermore, these awards are reflective of a successful collaborative effort across the group’s investment capabilities from FNB, RMB and Ashburton, affirming the groups’ integrated financial services strategy.”

The FNB Horizon series funds, comprising the award-winning FNB Moderate Fund of Funds and FNB Stable Fund of Funds, as well as the FNB Growth Fund of Funds, are solutions that blend multiple asset classes, including local and offshore equities, bonds, cash, listed property and infrastructure, using FNB Wealth and Investments’ proprietary investment process. These funds leverage capabilities across asset allocation, quantitative modelling and manager selection.

Carla de Waal, multi-management and manager selection head at FNB Wealth & Investments, emphasises the collaborative approach underpinning this team’s achievement: “Our success stems from integrating multiple disciplines and drawing on investment capabilities across FNB, RMB, Ashburton and external managers. The multi-management team’s role in manager selection, combined with our use of actively managed and index-tracking building blocks, allows us to construct robust portfolios that consistently deliver on our performance objectives.”

Building on the solid reputation that FNB Wealth and Investments is building through these and many other awards it continues to garner, the team was also nominated in the Transformation, Mentorship and ESG Initiatives category.

Thirumalai says this is an important reflection of the bank’s commitment to broader industry development and sustainable investment that goes beyond pure performance ambitions.

This article was sponsored by FNB.