Lewis Group’s first half boosted by opening of 40 new stores

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lewis Group opened 40 new stores in the first half of the financial year. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Lewis Group’s aggressive store expansion has paid off, with the group reporting higher sales and profits after opening 40 new stores in the first half of its financial year.

Merchandise sales increased by 6.7% to R2.5bn in the six months ended September, as sales in the traditional retail segment, which accounted for 89.7% of sales, rose by 6.4%.

The speciality segment, comprising predominantly of UFO, Bedzone and Real Beds, grew sales by 9.1%. Comparable store sales across all brands increased 2.3%, Lewis said on Thursday.

Sales in the stores outside SA, which represent 15.1% of the store base, increased 7.7% and accounted for 18% of group merchandise sales.

During the period the group expanded its store base to 958 following the opening of a net 40 new stores — the highest number of stores opened by the group in any six-month period. This resulted in Lewis achieving its full-year store opening target within the first half.

The openings included 28 new outlets for Real Beds, the bedding specialist acquired in 2024, expanding the brand’s store base to 44.

Total revenue increased by 11.3% to R4.8bn and headline earnings were 16% higher at R335.1m. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 16.8% to 648c.

Operating profit increased by 21.4% to R522m driven by expanding margins and the quality of the debtors’ portfolio. Operating margin expanded by 250 basis points to 20.7%.

“While trading conditions remained constrained, the group continued to invest for longer-term growth by increasing the store footprint and growing the debtors book, which increased by 14% to R8.5bn,” it said.

The strong performance enabled the group to increase the interim dividend by 12.3% to 337c per share.

The group said discretionary spending is expected to remain constrained in the short- to medium-term as consumers experience increasing financial pressure.

While lower inflation and reduced borrowing costs are positive for consumers, persistently high unemployment and limited job creation in the country’s low-growth environment continue to weigh on consumer confidence, it added.

“Appealing marketing campaigns and promotions are planned across all brands to drive sales growth during the Black Friday and festive season trading period, supported by new merchandise ranges and good stock availability,” it said.

The group intends to open a further 15-20 stores in the second half of the year, mainly in the specialist bedding brands.