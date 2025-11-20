Lewis takes Pepkor–Shoprite deal to top court over market dominance fears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lewis says it has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to thwart the furniture business merger between SA’s largest retailers, Pepkor and Shoprite.

Lewis said it stands against the mooted R3.2bn deal because it would give the combined entity more than half of the country’s furniture retail market and squeeze out smaller competitors.

The Competition Appeals Court last month dismissed Lewis’ bid to intervene.

Pepkor seeks to acquire Shoprite’s entire furniture business, including Ok Furniture and House & Home, with more than 400 stores across South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini and Zambia.

The Competition Commission had recommended the merger to the Competition Tribunal in April, subject to conditions that jobs be preserved and local furniture procurement be increased.

However, Lewis argued it could assist the tribunal in assessing antitrust concerns, but its application to join the proceedings was rejected, clearing the way for one of the industry’s largest deals in a decade.

“We believe this merger will not be good for the supply base, it won’t be good for smaller retailers in the market, and it will block new potential entrants,” Lewis CEO Johan Enslin told Business Day on Thursday.

“If the merger goes ahead, Pepkor could own more than 50% of the furniture retail market. That cannot be healthy for competition.”

Enslin said Lewis has been involved in the case “from the word go”, first engaging the Competition Commission and later filing an intervention application with the Competition Tribunal, and plans to see it through as the group remains concerned about the long-term impact of the merger on pricing, supplier relationships, and market access.

“This is not the end of the road for us. We believe there are strong public-interest issues at stake,” he said.

Lewis has already filed its papers and will soon submit heads of argument. The court will decide whether Lewis may continue with its challenge.

Rapid store expansion

While fighting the merger, Lewis is also pushing ahead with one of its fastest expansion drives yet. The group opened 40 new stores in the first half of the year, its highest six-month rollout, as it moves to capture more market share.

The openings included 28 new outlets for Real Beds, the bedding specialist acquired in 2024, expanding the brand’s store base to 44. The group intends to open a further 15-20 stores in the second half of the year, mainly in the specialist bedding brands.

Enslin said the retailer is deliberately investing in the next economic upswing, despite consumers remaining under pressure.

“We believe we are very close to the bottom of the economic cycle. Things can only start to improve from here,” he said, adding that Lewis sees strong demand for its product offering and is confident in the quality of the locations it has secured.

Lewis does not expect to slow the rollout, even if conditions worsen. Enslin said the business model, with more than 70% of sales coming from credit, offers some protection for the company and its customers during tough times.

The group’s aggressive expansion strategy is already paying off, with Lewis reporting on Thursday that sales grew across its traditional and speciality retail businesses in the first half of the year.

The retailer benefited from stronger demand in its newer specialist formats and steady growth from stores outside the home, which now contribute to overall sales.

The group lifted its interim payout by 12.3% to 337c per share, even as it warned that consumers are still under heavy financial strain.

With Jacqueline McKenzie