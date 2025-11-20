Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava pushes AI factory investment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) factories in its push to dominate the highly competitive technology sector.

In early 2025, the group announced it had signed a deal with chipmaking giant Nvidia to build Africa’s first “AI factory”.

The term is one in a slew of buzz phrases that have accompanied the growth and use of AI systems in the world.

An AI factory is a complete, industrialised system designed to build, train and deploy AI models at scale, much like an automated assembly line.

This framework relies on specialised, high-performance computing infrastructure, like graphic processing units (GPUs) and vast data storage, to manage the entire AI lifecycle, from integrating raw data and training models to deploying them into production.

This is where Nvidia comes in as the world leader in GPU production for use in AI.

Last week, Cassava announced that it had become the US tech giant’s first “preferred” cloud partner, with plans to deploy Nvidia GPUs across five sites — South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Morocco — “to power the continent’s Al innovation”.

During the Africa Tech Festival, Masiyiwa said Cassava would be installing 12,000 Nvidia GPUs into its facilities.

In simple terms, the tech group is bringing the computing power necessary for companies to build and run AI models locally without having to store or process data in overseas facilities.

To make its strategy a reality, Cassava is leveraging the infrastructure it has across its business units. For example, the group’s recently formed Cassava AI unit will house the GPUs in its Africa Data Centres (ADC) facilities on the continent.

ADC has become one of Africa’s largest data centre operators. In South Africa, the company bought the Samrand data centre, north of Johannesburg, from Standard Bank for an undisclosed sum.

To help in the funding of this expansion, Cassava has announced three transactions in which more than $150m (about R2.6bn) in fresh equity capital will be used as part of its debt refinancing plan.

First, Cassava has received an equity investment from Nvidia, becoming the second Silicon Valley company after Google in 2024 to do so. Standard Bank affiliate Stanlib has taken a minority stake in ADC.

Cassava has also launched a rights offer to raise additional equity from its existing shareholders.

In 2024, RMB backed ADC’s expansion plans with a R2bn facility.

Rival technology group Altron has taken a different approach to the AI factory concept.

In October, the JSE-listed group unveiled the country’s “first operational AI factory”, powered by Nvidia’s enterprise infrastructure.

Altron’s team is providing specialised AI consulting and managed services. It says the combination positions the platform as “a complete AI ecosystem for South African enterprises”.

In Altron’s case, the Nvidia technology is hosted at Teraco, South Africa’s largest data centre provider. At launch, the group had customers already making use of the platform, including Dataviue, Lelapa AI, and MathU.

As a base, Altron has Nvidia’s “AI marketplace” available to local customers. Companies choose which model they want and for what purpose, then Altron’s professionals will help to deploy or customise it in the business.

“Our AI factory gives businesses immediate access to enterprise AI infrastructure combined with the expertise to use it effectively,” said Mike Wright, executive for data and AI at Altron Digital Business.

“Instead of months of buildout, offshore dependencies or expertise gaps, our customers get the platform, the expertise, and the support to make AI actually work for their business. The foundation is ready. That’s transformative.”