Insurer price-fixing probe drags into fourth year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The competition watchdog in 2022 raided the offices of eight insurers — BrightRock, Discovery, FMI, Hollard, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure, PPS and Sanlam.

Competition Commission investigators are still trawling through data seized from eight insurance groups more than three years ago, as they probe one of the biggest alleged multiyear price-fixing schemes in their history.

The competition watchdog in 2022 raided the offices of eight insurers — BrightRock, Discovery, FMI, Hollard, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure, PPS and Sanlam — in “dawn raids” across three provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The commission said that based on the information at its disposal, the companies under investigation had engaged in collusive conduct to fix prices and trading conditions for investment products such as retirement annuities and risk-related premiums.

The products included life insurance cover such as dread disease cover/chronic medical condition cover, disability cover, life cover and funeral assistance benefits.

According to the information the commission has, the sharing of this information enables the respondents to check their premiums for risk-related insurance products and fees for investment products against those charged by their competitors and adjust them accordingly.

The conduct is said to stretch back to the 1980s in some instances.

The sheer number of documents seized from the raids seems to have overwhelmed the commission’s investigators, with the probe moving at a snail’s pace and the watchdog investigating other matters.

“The commission has not concluded its probe because the investigation team is still going through voluminous electronic data seized during the raid,” said commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga.

“Unfortunately, at this stage we are not in a position to indicate when the South African public can expect a referral,” he said.

“We also cannot pre-empt the outcome of the ongoing investigation, as the commission is yet to decide whether to refer the matter to the Tribunal for prosecution.… the investigation is ongoing.”

One investigation that the commission recently concluded is its probe into allegations of anticompetitive conduct by the JSE.

Read: JSE heads for showdown with Competition Commission

The commission, which also initiated its probe into the exchange in 2022, found that the bourse has breached the country’s antitrust law by starving smaller rival A2X of trading volumes to maintain its market dominance.

The imminent legal showdown will be a baptism of fire for incoming JSE CEO Valdene Reddy, who takes the reins of the JSE in March.

The commission will ask the Competition Tribunal for 10% of its annual turnover. The JSE has denied the allegations.

One of the commission’s marquee probes on the fixing of the rand is awaiting a ruling by the Constitutional Court, with the implicated banks, including Standard Bank, Nedbank and FirstRand, having launched a fierce legal challenge to the commission’s findings.