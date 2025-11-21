Sale of Coca-Cola stake fuels Gutsche’s Ladismith Cheese purchase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The wealthy Gutsche family, fresh from sealing a multibillion-rand deal to sell a large chunk of the family’s stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), has moved to splash out R850m on buying Ladismith Cheese from Sea Harvest.

This is as the family, which hails from the Eastern Cape, continues its storied deal-making, a tradition that has made it one of SA’s richest families.

Gutsche Family Investments last month sold 33.5% of its stake in CCBA to London-listed Coca-Cola HBC (CCH), with the structure of the deal a win-win for the family, as it will have a significant stake in the enlarged group.

CCH will purchase the Gutsche Family Investments’ stake for $1.3bn, comprising $308m [R5.4bn] in cash and the issue of shares equating to a 5.47% stake in CCH, which will seek a secondary listing on the JSE.

The generous cash component of the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, has freed liquidity for the Gutsche family to pursue other opportunities.

Sea Harvest on Friday said it had reached a deal to sell its Ladismith Cheese business to Fairfield Dairy, a subsidiary of Woodlands Dairy, in a transaction worth up to R850m as the group scrambles to slash debt and streamline its operations.

The fishing group said it had signed a binding sale of shares and claims agreement offloading 100% of Ladismith Cheese, including all shareholder claims, for an enterprise value of R840m, subject to final working-capital and net-debt adjustments. The final price will be capped at R850m in an all-cash deal.

This forms a central part of Sea Harvest’s plan unveiled earlier this year to reduce debt by half within three years by selling noncore assets and concentrating on its seafood businesses. Ladismith Cheese, which it bought in 2018, is the largest asset earmarked for disposal under this strategy.

The buyer, Woodlands Dairy, one of the country’s biggest dairy producers, is majority-owned (74.99%) by Gutsche Family Investments, with African Pioneer Group and Nozala Investments holding the remaining 25.01%.

Ladismith Cheese, founded in 1999, operates factories in Ladismith and Bonnievale and employs about 580 people. The business produced about 15,000 tonnes of cheese and butter and 11,000 tonnes of dairy and nondairy powders in 2024 for retailers, wholesalers and foodservice clients, according to Sea Harvest.

Sea Harvest said the sale proceeds would be used to pay down long-term debt in its SA business, easing financial pressure after several challenging years across the broader food sector.

The deal does, however, still hinge on a series of suspensive conditions, including board approvals, lender consents, the completion of an internal restructure and competition approval.

Ladismith Cheese reported R32m profit after tax and R980m in net assets for the six months to end-June, Sea Harvest said.

Sea Harvest’s share price closed up 4.69% at 848c on the JSE on Friday.

With Kabelo Khumalo