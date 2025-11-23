BHP makes new takeover bid for Anglo American, source says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A BHP Group logo is displayed on their building in Adelaide, Australia.

Mining company BHP Group has made a renewed takeover approach to rival Anglo American, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday, just months after the London-listed miner agreed to merger plans with Canada’s Teck Resources to create a global copper-focused heavyweight.

Anglo American declined to comment. BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

BHP has made overtures to Anglo American in recent days, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty of a deal.

Anglo American’s market capitalisation is about $41.8bn, while BHP’s is about $132.18bn, based on LSEG data.

In September, Anglo American agreed plans to merge with Teck in an all-share deal, marking the sector’s second-biggest mergers & acquisitions deal.

The deal came just more than a year after BHP scrapped a $49bn bid for Anglo, a deal that would have boosted the Australian miner’s holdings of copper, the metal seen as essential for the transition to greener energy.

If the BHP-Anglo deal had gone ahead, the combined entity would have been the world’s largest copper producer, with a total annual production of about 1.9-million tonnes.

The new Anglo-Teck group is expected to have a combined annual copper production capacity of about 1.2-million tonnes, still second to BHP.

Reuters