Cell C moves forward with listing at R9bn valuation

Cell C will proceed with its stock market debut on the JSE this week, with SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator trimming its valuation to R9bn.

On Friday, Cell C said parent company Blu Label Unlimited had approved a final offer price of R26.50 per share following the bookbuild process. It will list on the JSE on November 27.

This would imply a market capitalisation of about R9bn based on 340-million ordinary shares in issue at the time of admission to the continent’s largest stock exchange.

A bookbuild is a process in which a company and its underwriters, typically investment banks, determine the price for an initial public offering (IPO) by garnering demand from potential investors.

Last week, Cell C opened its offer for up to 173.4-million of its shares ahead of its listing.

The group said it planned to raise gross proceeds of up to R6.5bn in a private placement to selected qualifying investors. It aimed to sell up to 173.4-million shares and up to 9.52-million overallotment shares, collectively representing up to 53.8% of the company’s total issued share capital

During that process, the offer price had been indicated at R29.50- R35.50 per share. This would have implied a market capitalisation of R10bn-R12bn for Cell C. Blu Label appears to have revised its estimate, informed by the bookbuild.

Business Day reported previously that as part of the steps to prepare for the listing, The Prepaid Company (TPC) was buying Nedbank’s 7.53% stake and Lesaka’s 5.13% stake in Cell C.

TPC has taken on Nedbank’s debt claims against Cell C. These will then be converted into equity. The effect of this is a R1.301bn reduction in Cell C’s debt to R2.75bn.

Cell C will be listed on the JSE’s telecoms services subsector. On listing, Cell C Group will comprise Cell C Holdings and its subsidiaries, including Cell C and Comm Equipment.

Ahead of the long-expected IPO, the group underwent restructuring to facilitate the separation of Cell C through the formation of the consolidated group for purposes of the listing. The restructuring is meant to simplify Cell C’s capital structure, ensuring the group is well positioned to achieve success in the publicly listed environment.

In September, the Competition Tribunal approved Blu Label’s bid to take control of Cell C. It received conditional approval to acquire an additional 4.04% shareholding in the mobile provider from Cedar Cellular Investments 1. This pushed up Blu Label’s stake, held through TPC, to 53.57%.

The effect of the prelisting transactions would take the economic interest to 93%. Having received approval from the tribunal, that economic interest becomes voting control.