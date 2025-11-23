Hammerson buys remaining stake in The Oracle for £104m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hammerson has acquired the remaining 50% interest in The Oracle, Reading, a major retail, leisure and lifestyle destination in the UK, from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for £104.5m (R2.38bn).

The Oracle has seen operational improvements with occupancy rising from 93% at the start of the year to 97%, supported by new anchor tenants TK Maxx and Hollywood Bowl.

The acquisition is expected to add about 5% to the group’s earnings for financial year 2026, as measured by the European Public Real Estate Association (Epra) standard.

The Oracle is benefiting from investments by the landlord and occupiers in recent years to repurpose the former House of Fraser for new tenants including TK Maxx and Hollywood Bowl.

Like-for-like footfall at The Oracle in the third quarter grew 10% year on year, while year-to-date footfall is up 3%. Sales performance at the centre mirrors this trend, with sales in the third quarter up 3% quarter on quarter and a 17% increase since the first quarter.

Leasing at The Oracle has picked up sharply, with 30 deals signed this year worth £4.5m lifting headline rent. Big names are expanding and staying put, with Zara and Apple set for flagship upsizes in the first half of 2026, and L’Occitane and Space NK renewing their leases.

In its year-to-date performance, the group said total gross rental income growth had increased to 19% from the 17% previously guided. Like-for-like gross and net rental income growth is expected to be about 3%, while Epra earnings forecasts have been increased to at least £102m, compared with the prior guidance of around £101m.

The group said further growth was expected in 2026 and 2027 as the full benefits of recent repositionings and acquisitions materialised, supporting its medium-term target of an 8%–10% compound annual growth rate in Epraearnings per share.

We have seized the opportunity to gain full control of The Oracle, an asset in transition, to capture the growth opportunities ahead. — Hammerson

For the group’s portfolio, footfall rose 5% year on year, with like-for-like sales up 2%, while year-to-date footfall and sales are tracking 2% higher.

The UK portfolio delivered the strongest gains, recording a 6% rise in footfall and 3% growth in like-for-like sales in the third quarter.

Demand for space remains firm, with 261 leases signed so far this year at £38m in headline rent — equivalent to £190m contracted to first break — secured at levels 49% above previous passing rents and 12% ahead of estimated rental values.

The acquisition of The Oracle was funded through existing cash on the balance sheet, leaving the group with a pro forma loan-to-value ratio of about 37% for the third quarter of 2025.

The group said the board remained committed to maintaining a resilient and sustainable capital structure, targeting a net debt-to-ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) ratio of six to eight times and a loan-to-value of about 35% through the cycle.

“We have seized the opportunity to gain full control of The Oracle, an asset in transition, to capture the growth opportunities ahead. This represents our fourth joint venture buyout in a little over a year, as we continue to act decisively and execute our growth strategy at pace,” the group said.

The group said it continued to see opportunities to recycle capital through selective asset rotation.