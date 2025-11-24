BHP no longer considering a combination with Anglo American

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mining giant BHP is no longer considering a combination with rival Anglo American, it said on Monday.

This comes after the group again tested Anglo’s appetite for a buyout offer just two weeks before its shareholders vote on a merger with Teck Resources.

The opportunistic last-ditch offer, BHP’s third bid at taking over Anglo, threatened to throw a spanner in the works of the mooted mega merger, which awaits Anglo and Teck shareholders’ approval on December 9.

While BHP withdrew the bid on Monday, its continued interest in Anglo shows that copper continues to be central to BHP’s growth strategy, with Anglo’s assets still at the heart of the group’s copper ambitions.

Reuters reported that BHP had renewed its takeover approach over the weekend after making overtures to Anglo in the past week.

In a statement on Monday, BHP formally called off the approach, saying: “Following preliminary discussions with the board of Anglo, BHP confirms that it is no longer considering a combination of the two companies.”

“Whilst BHP continues to believe that a combination with Anglo would have had strong strategic merits and created significant value for all stakeholders, BHP is confident in the highly compelling potential of its own organic growth strategy,” it said.

Early last year, BHP offered $49bn (R700bn) for 100% of Anglo, hoping to gain ownership of its coveted copper mines in Chile and Peru.

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad rebuffed the offer as unattractive and convoluted. His counter was to propose a radical portfolio transformation plan aimed at unlocking shareholder returns by offloading Anglo’s steelmaking coal, platinum group metals (PGM) and nickel businesses, along with diamond business De Beers.

The restructuring largely aims to focus Anglo’s portfolio more on copper, and its merger with Teck would turn the group into a dominant global producer of the metal.

The mooted all-share merger would create a $53bn group, with scale and world-class copper assets that will allow it to credibly claim a top-five spot among the world’s biggest copper miners.